Left Menu

Youn Yuh Jung's remarks about Brad Pitt in Oscar-winning speech go viral

Youn Yuh Jung, who bagged Oscar for Best Supporting Female Actor for 'Minari', has been hogging the limelight for the adorable remarks she made about Brad Pitt in her winning speech.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:17 IST
Youn Yuh Jung's remarks about Brad Pitt in Oscar-winning speech go viral
Youn Yuh Jung, Brad Pitt (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Youn Yuh Jung, who bagged Oscar for Best Supporting Female Actor for 'Minari', has been hogging the limelight for the adorable remarks she made about Brad Pitt in her winning speech. It seems the 'Minari' star has a 'fan girl' inside her which shed its inhibitions after seeing the charming 'Moneyball' star in front of her.

Youn, who delivered perhaps the most memorable acceptance speech of the 2021 Oscars, has been trending over social media since she made adorable onstage remarks about 'Minari' executive producer Brad Pitt after he presented her with Best Supporting Actress. "Mr Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa? Very honored to meet you," she said to Brad while he bashfully smiled at her.

The limited crowd at L.A.'s Union Station laughed at Youn's remark, perhaps thinking it was a playful flirtation. Not only this, the 73-year-old performer kept the quips coming backstage too. According to E! News, when a reporter asked what she talked about with Pitt and if she could describe how he smells, Youn replied with a laugh, "I didn't smell him. I'm not a dog."

She went on to say she has been a fan of Brad since he was "young," and that she "couldn't believe" it when he announced her name to present her with the Oscar. "Maybe I just blacked out a couple of seconds," she continued. "What should I say, 'Where am I?' or something like that? But I kept asking my friend, 'Am I saying it right? Do they understand what I'm trying to say?'" she added with a laugh.

E! News reported that Youn also praised the 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actor for the way he said her name during the ceremony. "I can tell he practised a lot--he didn't mispronounce my name. That moment, when I got there, I [was] just lost. What I was supposed to say, 'Should I begin?' or something?," she shared. (ANI)

In Minari, Youn played the role of Soon-ja, "grandma" to young David, who comes from Korea to stay with the family on their farm in Arkansas. She brings with her the "minari" seeds that give the film its title. 'Minari' has been directed by Lee Isaac Chung and it stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton. The film is a semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing and the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry. The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street edges higher on Tesla boost ahead of big tech earnings

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as Tesla shares gained ahead of the electric-car makers earnings report, which would kick off this weeks results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc rose 1.1 as analysts expect the compa...

Mamata accuses BJP-led govt of incompetence in containing COVID-19 surge, says single motto is to 'capture' Bengal

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of being monumentally incompetent and lacking planning to tackle COVID-19 surge in the country and said BJPs sing...

Govt asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower price of COVID-19 vaccines: Official sources

The central government on Monday asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower price of their COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who accused the companies of profiteering during such a major crisis.The issue of vac...

Govt's claims over crop procurement hollow: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday alleged that the state governments claims of smooth crop procurement have proved hollow as a majority of farmers are yet to receive their payment.The governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021