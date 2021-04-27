Left Menu

Got goosebumps playing the role of legendary Uttam Kumar during one particular scene: Saswata Chatterjee

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:53 IST
Got goosebumps playing the role of legendary Uttam Kumar during one particular scene: Saswata Chatterjee

Popular Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee got goosebumps while enacting a scene in an upcoming film where he portrays matinee idol Uttam Kumar holding a trophy at a prestigious film awards ceremony.

Chatterjee is playing the lead role in 'Achena Uttam' directed by Atanu Basu.

Uttam Kumar, who dominated the Bengali film industry for over two decades before his untimely death in 1980, was the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1967 for his performance in 'Chiriakhana', directed by Satyajit Ray, and 'Antony Firingi'.

Speaking on his role, he said ''Portraying Uttam Kumar is an extremely challenging task as no amount of preparation is enough to depict him on the big screen and none can replace him as an actor.

''I am trying to capture the right attitude, and the right mood,'' he said.

Talking to PTI, Chatterjee, who played the character of 'Bob Biswas' in 'Kahaani' and 'Tutti Futti' in 'Jagga Jasoos', said, he has enacted quite a few scenes of 'Achena Uttam' and completed the first leg of outdoor shoot in Tungling (Darjeeling).

''Now the indoor scenes, including the hospital scene, and recreating the cinestar's Bhabanipur home in south Kolkata are being done,'' Chatterjee, having done a string of popular Bengali cinemas like 'Bhooter Bhabishyat', 'Aschorjo Prodip', and 'Ebar Shabor' said.

Asked how shootings are taking place in the pandemic situation, he said, ''We are at high risk. Actors cannot wear masks while filming. But we are maintaining all protocols like sanitising the sets, wearing masks by the entire unit and keeping the doors/windows open.'' When shooting began for the film in March this year after Mahurat the second wave of COVID-19 had not arrived, and it went on smoothly for sometime before the virus took a deadly form, the actor said.

Asked about the closure of almost all single screens again due to the COVID-19 spike as ''very sad'', the 50-year-old who acted in over 80 films so far, said he has no idea when 'Achena Uttam' can be released after completion of shooting.

''We have to watch how the pandemic situation evolves in the next few months,'' Chatterjee said.

Asked about the title 'Achena Uttam', he said, ''There are facts/incidents in the movie which are unknown to people.

I will not talk much about it and prefer to leave it for the audience to view it on the silver screen.

''I have learnt about many new facts about Uttam Kumar, whom I used to address as 'Buro Jethu' as my father (actor Suvendu Chatterjee) and the matinee idol shared great personal chemistry,'' the actor explained.

The style, mannerisms, smile, and looks of the superstar who was a quintessential Bengali, are still emulated by actors, Chatterjee said.

About his preparations, he said, ''I am again watching one of his classics 'Dui Prithibi' which I had seen 5-6 times.

Still it seems to be new. Every time I view it, I learn something new, and rediscover new things.'' 'Dui Prithibi', a 1980 film, had veteran Uttam Kumar, Victor Banerjee, Ranjit Mallick, Supriya Devi among others in cast.

About his co-actor, Chatterjee said, while Srabanti Chatterjee essays the role of Uttam Kumar's wife Gouri Devi and the role has suited her perfectly, newcomer Sayantani Ray Choudhuri enacts the role of Supriya Devi.

Versatile character actor Biswanath Basu plays the role of Uttam Kumar's brother Tarun Kumar ''and we are using original props in the movie,'' he said.

On his Bollywood projects, the actor revealed, ''We have wrapped up the shoot for 'Bad Boy' by Rajkumar Santoshi which has Mithun das younger son (Namashi Chakraborty) as the hero. It will be released in theatres once the COVID-19 situation improves.

''I am also in Anurag Kashyaps (Dobaara) and another is 'Raisi' for which shoot remains to be completed,'' he said.

On several of his colleagues contesting as candidates in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, he said, ''This is not a new trend, we have seen this in south India.

However, managing the two things simultaneously is not easy, Chatterjee said.

''I feel you can give 100 per cent to one task and not to two things at the same time,'' the actor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna amid new complications

World powers were set to resume high level talks in Vienna on Tuesday focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran, in their first session since comments surfaced from the Iranian foreign minister alleging that...

SC asks Centre to explain rationale behind different price slabs of COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi, Apr 27 PTI The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of different prices of COVID-19 vaccines for Centre, states and the private hospitals and asked the central government to explain to it the rationale and basis behind such a pricing ...

Floyd verdict won't remove blocks to police accountability

The guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder case felt like a watershed moment to many Americans. President Biden called the verdicts a giant step toward justice. But pervasive legal roadblocks to police accountability remain entrenched.M...

Mumbai: 8 booked for vandalising soft drink firm's office

Eight Congress workers were booked for allegedly vandalising the office of a soft drink firm in Andheri in Mumbai on Tuesday claiming a new advertisement ridiculed the partys leaders, police said.An FIR was registered at MIDC police station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021