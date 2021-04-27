Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 30

Updated: 27-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:05 IST
South superstar Pawan Kalyan-starrer ''Vakeel Saab'', the remake of 2016 Hindi film ''Pink'', will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Venu Sriram of “Oh My Friend” fame, the Telugu film opened in theatres on April 9 to overwhelming response.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said he is delighted about the world premiere of ''Vakeel Saab'', which he describes as an engaging court room drama, on Amazon Prime Video.

'''Vakeel Saab' is a beautifully written film, steered under the captainship of Venu Sriram and peppered with brilliant performances by Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla. We are happy to continue bringing some of the most-awaited Telugu titles on the service and giving audiences immersive story-telling experiences,'' Subramaniam said in a statement here.

The original Hindi film, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, narrates the story of three women -- Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, who are implicated in a crime and how a retired lawyer played by Amitabh Bachchan steps forward to help them clear their names.

The remake version sees Kalyan play the character of a lawyer, originally essayed by Bachchan.

Venu said he is thrilled to present ''Vakeel Saab'' on Amazon Prime Video to a wider audience, who may not have had the opportunity to watch the film in cinema halls.

''There is a lot to look forward to in the film, right from power-packed performances filled with a roller-coaster of emotions to its storyline and subject matter,” Venu added.

While, Producer Dil Raju said he is elated with the response the film received in cinema halls.

''Due to the challenging times (referring to COVID-19) a lot of our fans could not watch the movie in theatres and I believe this makes the digital premiere of ‘Vakeel Saab’ even more special,” Raju said.

Besides Kalyan, the Telugu film also features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in prominent roles alongside Shruti Haasan and evergreen Prakash Raj.

