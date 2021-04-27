Left Menu

Boxing-Jordanian boxer Al-Swaisat dies from brain injury aged 19

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:09 IST
Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat has died in hospital more than a week after he sustained a brain injury at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) world youth championships in Poland. The 19-year-old Al-Swaisat was taken to hospital on April 16 where he underwent emergency brain surgery after he collapsed during the third round of his under-81 kg contest with Estonia's Anton Winogradow.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA YWCHs," AIBA said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team mates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences."

The Jordanian Olympic Committee (JOC) also confirmed the news and offered condolences to the athlete's family. "The Jordan Olympic Committee expresses its deep sadness and pain at the death of the national boxing team player, Rashed Al-Swaisat, who passed away yesterday evening, Monday," the JOC said in a statement on social media.

"The Jordanian Olympic Committee... extends sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends."

