Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan drops music video of 'Jai Hanuman' from upcoming series 'Ramyug'

Marking the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday dropped the mesmerising music video of 'Jai Hanuman' from the upcoming web series 'Ramyug'. The vocals of the song have been given by none other than the legend himself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:48 IST
Amitabh Bachchan drops music video of 'Jai Hanuman' from upcoming series 'Ramyug'
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 27 (India): Marking the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday dropped the mesmerising music video of 'Jai Hanuman' from the upcoming web series 'Ramyug'. The vocals of the song have been given by none other than the legend himself. The 78-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wished his fans on the occasion while presenting the religious song with the tweet, "Jo Sumiraye hanuman ka naam, Uske bane bigade kaam. Shri hauman jayanti ke paawan parv par aap tatha aapke parivaar ki sukh samriddhi aur aayush ki prarthna ke sath ek naveen dharmik rachna 'Jai Hanuman', aagami film 'Ramyug' se."

Along with Amitabh, the music video also features tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain. Rahul Sharma is the music director for this special rendition with the lyrics penned by Aman Akshar. Director Kunal Kohli is slated to retell the epic tale with the new MX Player series 'Ramyug', which is touted to be the biggest show in the upcoming weeks. The trailer of the series will be unveiled on April 29.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Premier League seeks government approval to scrap TV rights auction - FT

April 27 Reuters - PREMIER LEAGUE SEEKS GOVERNMENT APPROVAL TO SCRAP TV RIGHTS AUCTION - FT Source httpson.ft.com3dWX4Sc...

Medical oxygen production being ramped up: Officials inform PM

The production of liquid medical oxygen LMO has risen to 8,922 MT per day and is expected to cross 9,250 MT by the end of the month, the government said on Tuesday, noting that it was only 5,700 MT in August last year. Prime Minister Narend...

FM inaugurates India's first 3D printed house at IIT-M

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday inaugurated the countrys first 3D printed house at IIT, Madras, conceived by former alumini and built in just five days, and said the nation needs more such young minds, who send positivi...

Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients. He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021