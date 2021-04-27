Billie Eilish announces new album 'Happier Than Ever'

Left Menu

After dropping a brief video on Monday sporting her new blonde look, American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish announced the release of her second full-length album, titled 'Happier Than Ever', releasing on July 30.

Billie Eilish's new album (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After dropping a brief video on Monday sporting her new blonde look, American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish announced the release of her second full-length album, titled 'Happier Than Ever', releasing on July 30. According to People magazine, the 19-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and announced, "MY NEW ALBUM "Happier Than Ever" OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i've ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can't even tell you."

She further added, "i've never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am pt too!! pre-save/add/order nowwwww link in bio. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH" Eilish had earlier shared a video teaser with a snippet of a new song and music video that had fans believing a new track was on its way. She is set to drop the title track 'Happier Than Ever' this Friday as a follow-up single to previously released 'Therefore I Am'.

People magazine reported that the album will feature 16 tracks, including songs such as 'Billie Bossa Nova', 'my future', 'Oxytocin', 'Lost Cause' and 'NDA', among others. The art for the new album with its soft, beige tones and capturing a closeup of Eilish with her bleach blonde hair, pensive eyes and single tear going down her face provided a stark contrast to the darker, almost-horror-like art and whited-out eyes on 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

Her debut album, which featured hits such as 'Bury a Friend', 'Bad Guy' and 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell', helped Eilish and her producer brother Finneas sweep at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She swept the main categories by winning record, album and song of the year, along with best new artist awards. The album is Eilish's first project since releasing her documentary 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' in late February. The documentary followed the singer from getting her driver's license through making the entirety of her debut album from her family home. (ANI)

