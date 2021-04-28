Left Menu

Popular Bengali writer Anish Dev dies

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 14:05 IST
Popular Bengali writer Anish Dev died at a city hospital on Wednesday after being infected with COVID-19, family sources said.

Dev, who was on ventilation, died at the age of 70, they said.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

The writer was admitted to a private hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at home a few days back and was later diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

Dev, who was on ventilation, died at around 7:10 am.

Born in 1951 in the metropolis Deb started writing at the age of 18.

His prominent works include futuristic thriller Teish Ghanta Shat Minute, Saper Chokh, Jibon Jakhon Phuraye Jay, Hate Kalome Computer, Bignyaner Dashdiganto among others. Deb was also known for transliteration of world science fiction into Bengali language and popularised science.

He got the Vidyasagar Puraskar instituted by the West Bengal government in 2019.

