'Unbelievable' star Kaitlyn Dever joins George Clooney, Julia Roberts-starrer rom-com

Actor Kaitlyn Dever, best known for her roles in ''Booksmart'' and Netflix series ''Unbelievable'', will join the Julia Roberts and Goerge Clooney starring rom-com ''Ticket to Paradise''.

Clooney and Roberts will play exes who join hands to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. Dever will play their daughter. The film also stars Billie Lourd, according to Deadline.

Dever, a rising star in Hollywood, is also set to appear in Universal's adaptation of ''Dear Evan Hansen''.

''Ticket to Paradise'' will be directed by ''Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'' helmer Ol Parker. Parker and Daniel Pipski wrote the script. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney and Grant Heslov will produce for their Smokehouse Pictures alongside Red Om Films’ Roberts, Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill, the website reported.

The Universal project is scheduled for a release on September 20, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)