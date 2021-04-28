Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap; Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world-record $1.8 million and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap; Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world-record $1.8 million and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

From the age of 5, Filipino graphic artist Percival League has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and home-country favorite Jollibee. Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items.

Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world record $1.8 million in private sale - Sotheby's

The Kanye West sneakers that sent athletic shoes strutting down fashion runways sold for $1.8 million, a new world record price for a pair of sneakers, Sotheby's announced on Monday. The American rapper's 2008 'Grammy Worn' Nike Air Yeezy samples were prototypes for a line developed by West and Mark Smith for Nike. They were revealed during West's performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap

A bar in Copenhagen has started offering customers a COVID-19 test and a beer while they wait for the result to help get business moving again after months of restrictions. Punters hand over about $25 to get tested in a booth at Warpigs Brewpub. After about half an hour, if they get the all-clear, they are allowed inside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 2+2 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministers:PM after speaking to Prez Putin.

To add momentum to strategic partnership,we agreed to 22 ministerial dialogue of foreign, defence ministersPM after speaking to Prez Putin....

Patna civic body providing free cremation to coronavirus

The Patna Municipal Corporation PMC, which is providing cremation of COVID-19 victims for free, has fixed rates for the last rites of those who did not die of the contagion at three crematoriums here, under its jurisdiction, to help their f...

UK PM appoints queen's ex-private secretary to oversee ministerial code

Christopher Geidt, a former private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, was appointed Britains independent adviser on ministers interests on Wednesday, overseeing the governments ministerial code of conduct.Geidts first job will be to look into t...

Zimbabwe court quashes criminal charges against journalist

Zimbabwes High Court on Wednesday quashed charges of communicating false information levelled against journalist and government critic Hopewell Chinono, saying the law used by police to arrest him in January no longer existed. Chinono, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021