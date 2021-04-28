Left Menu

Leslie Jones set to host MTV Movie and TV Awards

American comedian and actor Leslie Jones will soon be bringing her enthusiasm for film and TV to MTV as the host of the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:20 IST
Leslie Jones. Image Credit: ANI

American comedian and actor Leslie Jones will soon be bringing her enthusiasm for film and TV to MTV as the host of the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jones is set to emcee the awards show, which is set to return live from Los Angeles next month after last year's edition of the show was replaced by a best-of special due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to hosting, Jones is also a nominee this year for best comedic performance for her role in 'Coming 2 America', appearing in the long-gestating Eddie Murphy sequel streaming on Amazon Prime. The 'Saturday Night Live' alum, who previously hosted the BET Awards, is also the host and executive producer of ABC's Supermarket Sweep reboot.

Nominees for the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards were announced last week, with 'WandaVision' and 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' among the projects scoring the most nominations. Fans can vote for the winners in 25 gender-neutral categories, including best kiss, breakthrough performance and best show -- through April 30. MTV is planning a two-night event for the 2021 revival of its Movie and TV Awards. The main show is set to air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9 pm ET/PT, followed by the inaugural installment of Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted, celebrating reality TV, on Monday, May 17.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, both specials will be executive produced by MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

