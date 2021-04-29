Woman found dead in house with starving toddler next to her

A 29-year-old woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found dead at her house here with her one- and-half-year-old child lying next to her, police said on Thursday.

The death came to light three days ago.

''The family lives in a room in a chawl (tenement) in Bhosari area. The woman's husband had gone to UP a few days ago,'' said inspector Mohan Shinde of Dighi police station.

For two days the door of the room was closed but neighbors realized something was wrong only when foul smell started coming from inside.

The landlord alerted the police who broke open the door. The woman was found dead with her mouth frothing while her toddler son was found alive but in a weak condition, he said.

''It looked like he was starving,'' the inspector said.

Neighbors were not ready to touch the boy, he said.

''Two women constables fed him water, milk and biscuits. He was checked up by doctors and found to be healthy. He has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for now,'' Shinde said.

The woman's husband was informed and he was expected to reach the city in two days, he said.

''The woman's body was sent for autopsy and her viscera has been preserved,'' the official added.

