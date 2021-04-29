Left Menu

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood appealed to the Centre and charitable organisations to think about the future of the children who have lost their parents in the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:45 IST
Sonu Sood appeals to govt to provide free education to children who lost parents during pandemic
Sonu Sood. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood appealed to the Centre and charitable organisations to think about the future of the children who have lost their parents in the pandemic. Taking it to Instagram, Sonu Sood shared a video, appealing to the government and the charitable organisations to think about the future of the children who lost their parents in the pandemic.

Sood, who recently recovered from coronavirus, said, "I would like to request the government, the state government, central government or whichever institutes that are trying to help, that there should be a rule that whosoever has lost family members during COVID-19, the education of their kids, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost." Alongside the video that garnered more than 1 million views within a few hours of being posted, he wrote, "Need to come together for every individual who has lost a loved one in this pandemic."

Scores of fellow celebrities and fans chimed to the comments section and appreciated the star for bringing out the issue in public. Many stars like Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and others reshared his post, appealing to the government for the same cause.

Sonu, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, on April 17 was added to the list of Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, among others. He finally recovered from the deadly virus on April 23. On a related note, the 'Dabangg' actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a picture from the hospital.

Along with getting vaccinated against the deadly infection, the actor had also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country. He recently also got a critically ill Covid-19 patient airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad, to get the special treatment done.

Separately, on the film front, Sood recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

