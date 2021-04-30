Left Menu

'Miss You Papa': Riddhima Kapoor pens down emotional note for her late father Rishi Kapoor

Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:36 IST
Riddhima Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album. Riddhima shared two throwback photographs from the family album on Instagram. While the first picture is the recent picture of the father-daughter duo, the second snap showcases a younger Rishi Kapoor with toddler Riddhima resting on his shoulders.

Both the pictures reflect the treasured bond Riddhima had shared with her late father. Taking to the captions she wrote, "If only I could hear you call me mushk (rat) once more ..."

"Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again," Riddhima added a sentimental quote of Dorothy Mae Cavendish in the caption and concluded by writing, "I love you always". Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, who is the mother of Riddhima and Ranbir, had earlier shared an interesting anecdote with fans on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in November 2018, where she revealed that her husband was fond of his older child.

The 'Kabhi Kabhie' actor had revealed how Riddhima, who got married and moved to Delhi, would face-time with her Dad every day. Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on June 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

