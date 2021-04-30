Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux to star in David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future'

Canadian Filmmaker David Cronenberg is gearing up to begin production of his upcoming sci-fi film 'Crimes of the Future' inspired by his 1970 film of the same name and has roped in Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux to play the lead roles. According to Deadline, Cronenberg's new film 'Crimes of the Future' will start filming in Athens, Greece this summer. This is the first original screenplay that has been written by Cronenberg since his 1999 sci-fi thriller 'eXistenZ', and his 2014 film 'Map of the Stars'

Like Cronenberg's previous feature- 'Stereo', 'Crimes of the Future' was shot silent with a commentary added afterwards. The commentary is spoken by the character Adrian Tripod (Ronald Mlodzik). Deadline reported that the film is set in a distant future where humans have evolved beyond their "natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup." In this setting, a character named Saul Tenser embraces Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new and unexpected organs in his body.

"I have unfinished business with the future," Cronenberg said about his newest project. Robert Lantos, Cronenberg's four-time collaborator, will produce the Neon and Serendipity Point Films project.

"To work with David Cronenberg is to embark on a journey exploring terrain where no one has gone before. Each of our collaborations has been an exhilarating adventure and David's unwavering vision is what real cinema is all about," said Lantos according to Deadline. 'Crimes of the Future' will also mark the reunion of Cronenberg and Mortensen after the pair last collaborated for 'A Dangerous Method' in 2011.

Mortensen and Cronenberg have previously worked together on 'A History of Violence' and 'Eastern Promises'. Scott Speedman, Welket Bungue, Don McKellar and Lihi Kornowski are also set to star in the film, which begins filming in August. (ANI)

