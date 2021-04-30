Left Menu

'Transformers': Dominique Fishback roped in to join Anthony Ramos in new film

American actor Dominique Fishback, who most recently starred in best picture nominee 'Judas and the Black Messiah', will join Anthony Ramos in the latest 'Transformers' take from Paramount.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:48 IST
'Transformers': Dominique Fishback roped in to join Anthony Ramos in new film
Dominique Fishback (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Dominique Fishback, who most recently starred in best picture nominee 'Judas and the Black Messiah', will join Anthony Ramos in the latest 'Transformers' take from Paramount. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director of 'Creed II' Steven Caple Jr. is set to helm the film. Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are writing, based on a script by Joby Harold. Plot details are not yet known for the film, due out June 24, 2022.

EOne, the Hasbro-owned entertainment studio, is behind the film with longtime franchise studio Paramount. Skydance is co-financing and executive producing, with New Republic Pictures also co-financing. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount and EOne are looking to build out the next iteration of the franchise.

Along with Caple's 'Transformers' take, it was recently announced that 'Charm City Kings' director Angel Manuel Soto is developing another feature in the universe. With these projects, sources say, there is a concerted effort to bring diverse talent to the forefront of one of the studio's most profitable franchises. Fishback will next be seen in the Apple series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad: Top Cop urges rich people with mild COVID symptoms to give up hospital beds for needy patients

Amid a reported shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and resultant deaths, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday appealed to rich people who got admitted to hospitals with mild symptoms to vacate beds for needy patients...

Biden won't rule out requiring U.S. service members to get COVID-19 vaccine -NBC interview

President Joe Biden said he has not ruled out requiring U.S. service members to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an NBC interview broadcast on Friday.Im not saying I wont, Biden said when asked if he would require the men and women in t...

MTN SA Foundation unveils multimedia centre at Vhembe TVET College

The MTN SA Foundation has unveiled a multimedia centre with 20 workstations adapted to cater for deaf, blind and partially sighted students at the Vhembe Technical and Vocational Education and Training TVET College in Matwarela Sibasa, Limp...

Mumbai's NESCO centre runs out of COVID vaccines, closed till May 2

A day before the third phase of the vaccination drive begins, NESCO vaccination Centre in Mumbai remained closed on Friday due to the unavailability of stock of vaccine doses. They had put out the message vaccine is over, closed for the day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021