Teen Titans Season 6 can be out with title 'New Teen Titans'

What did Warner Bros. Animation plan about making Teen Titans Season 6? The viewers have already waited around 14 years. After learning the news, Warner Bros. has not canceled the plan to renew Teen Titans for Season 6, and fans were expecting the series would come. Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network earlier officially declared that Teen Titans would end with Season 6.

Why Warner Bros. Animation dropped the idea of making Teen Titan Season 6?

Back in 2003, Teen Titans premiered in cartoon Network on July 19 that year. The first two seasons of Teen Titans also aired on Kids' WB. Initially, Teen Titans Season 4 was planned, but the immense popularity of the series led the Cartoon Network to ordering a fifth season. Season 5 dropped its final episode on January 16, 2006.

Teen Titans Season 5 was earlier declared to be the finale of the series. Unfortunately, the decision was reportedly dropped due to the low gross income of the last two seasons.

Later a TV movie titled Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo served as the series finale and aired in 2006. However, a spin-off movie Teen Titans Go! was theatrically released on July 27, 2018, under the title 'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies'. Despite the spin-off movie, the demand for Teen Titans Season 6 is quite high.

Is Teen Titans Season 6 has a chance to renew?

Earlier, in 2018 Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network had a talked to regenerate Teen Titans TV series for Season 6. Furthermore, the actor Tara Strong expressed her interest to play her role stoic girl from the parallel world. She took to her Twitter handle and revealed the conversation that Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network had.

The caption read: "WOW. Just so y'all know...at a movie session today, they told us that if the #TTGO movie kicks all butts they would do our show at the same time as #Season6 ...FOR REALS! So go see it! Even if you hate us!!"

Are there any cliffhangers to solve in Teen Titans Season 6?

Teen Titans Season 5 concludes by showing the Teen Titans team of crime-fighting teenage superheroes, Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, and Cyborg joining forces with several other heroes to fight with the Brotherhood of Evil. The Beast Boy deals with his past involving the Doom Patrol and helps the Titans unite heroes to stop the Brotherhood of Evil.

According to a media outlet, Teen Titan Season 6 is set to come back with the title 'New Teen Titans' where Cyborg, Starfire, and Raven will unite with Robin, Kid Flash, and Wonder Girl to form the New Teen Titans.

However, we do not have any confirmed news about the renewal of Teen Titans Season 6. As soon as we get the confirmation, we will get back to you. Stay tuned to get more updates.

