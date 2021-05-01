Left Menu

Shrek 5: Is it a reboot or a Shrek sequel? Know in detail

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 10:51 IST
Michael McCullers earlier hinted that the storyline has "a pretty big reinvention." Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

The DreamWorks Animation movie Shrek 5 was announced back in 2016. Later, it was reported that the fifth and final installment of the franchise was under development. Fast forward four years and fans are still waiting for an official update on its release date, storyline and production status.

Fans are divided on what would be the storyline of Shrek 5. Some fans believe that the fifth Shrek movie would a sequel of the franchise, while others think Shrek 5 would be a reboot rather than a spinoff of the original story. According to ScreenRant, Jeffrey Katzenberg once said that Shrek 5 will have a direct connection to the original film series in that the fifth movie will show "how Shrek came to be in the swamp." However, another group of fans believe Shrek 5 will be a reboot, meaning it will execute the same concept in a different way.

Michael McCullers earlier hinted that the storyline has "a pretty big reinvention." Besides Jeffrey Katzenberg told Shrek 5 is bringing back Lord Farquaad, the villain. The characters of the Shrek 5 would be the same but the movie creators will introduce a new storyline and theme. It is still not confirmed, the film is a reboot or a sequel. Once, Collider reported Shrek and Donkey would have much more adventures in Shrek 5.

What's more, rumor has it that the Shrek 5 characters will be familiar with modern gadgets like smartphones. The plot will focus on Shrek's family, and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

After the success of Shrek 2, producer Jeffrey Katzenberg said that the story of Shrek had been outlined into five movies almost from the beginning. Moreover, in February 2014, in an interview with Fox Business Network, Katzenberg hinted that a fifth film could be made in future.

In the meantime, on June 2016, NBCUniversal purchased DreamWorks Animation, however they discussed to continue the Shrek franchise and as well as other DreamWorks films. In between the star, Eddie Murphy confirmed that Shrek 5 script is completed and was expected to be released in 2019 or 2020.

However, fans can rest assured that Shrek 5 is still in the pipeline. But the production reportedly suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, it was decided that the filming would start at the end of 2020, but it seems the Shrek 5 production might resume this year.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

