Violet Evergarden Season 2 production reportedly halted due to pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:09 IST
Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks. Image Credit: Facebook / Violet Evergarden

Fans are waiting for Violet Evergarden Season 2 since the first season of the Japanese anime series dropped its finale on April 5, 2018. Although the second season has not been announced yet, it is reported that the series developers are discussing about further seasons. Kyoto Animation is working on the scripts. Violet Evergarden Season 2 may drop by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.

According to sources, Violet Evergarden Season 2 production is halted due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Enthusiasts are waiting to see the conclusion of the unfinished endings of Season 1. They want to know about Major Gilbert. It is still a mystery whether he is dead or not. Furthermore there are many plots where the story could expand.

The first season focuses on Violet Evergarden's struggles to make her way into society after the war is over. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You." Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in the first season.

The major cast members who may return to voice the characters of Violet Evergarden Season 2 are Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Minor Chihara as Erica. The other cast members may include Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi, etc.

The 13 episodes' series is taken from the Japanese light novel written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The novel series was produced by Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, Kazusa Umeda, and Shigeru Saito. There are two more movies of the same franchise – Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and Violet Evergarden: The Movie, which was released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 currently does not have an official premiere date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

