Nepali singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan dies at 84

Prem Dhoj Pradhan, a prominent Nepali singer who sang over 700 songs during his six decades long music carrier, died here on Thursday following treatment for a chest related ailment. He was 84. Pradhan, who was born in 1938 in Chautara of Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal, entered in the world of music in 1965 and sang for various Nepali movies. Pradhan also presented duet songs with Bollywood singer Usha Mangeshkar in the Nepali film 'Maitighar'.

Popular for his 'golden voice' Pradhan had sang more than 700 songs in Nepali and ethnic Newari languages for over five decades.

