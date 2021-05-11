Left Menu

Billie Eilish talks about her blonde hair

The green hair colour trendsetter and American singer Billie Eilish has now become completely blonde and here is the reason why she chose the unexpected makeover.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:19 IST
Billie Eilish talks about her blonde hair
Billie Eilish . Image Credit: ANI

The green hair colour trendsetter and American singer Billie Eilish has now become completely blonde and here is the reason why she chose the unexpected makeover. People Magazine reported that the Grammy-award winning singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she shared why she wanted this transformation and how she was hopeless if it would be possible for hair to take or not.

"I've been wanting blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me," Billie said. The 19-year old unveiled her new hair transformation to the world in March, after previously experimenting with neons, pastels, and even two-toned looks like her signature black and neon green.

While explaining what led to her latest hair revamp, she said, "I have been wanting blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me, I saw a fan-edit when I had green hair, it was me with whatever color hair I had, and they edited blonde hair on me and I was like 'Ah! So sick, I want it!' " "I thought of it as a dream, I didn't think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it off if I tried. But I did it!" the Grammy winner added.

Billie also explained that the makeover form her signature neon green to complete blonde was "very hard" and happened over about six weeks, starting on January 16. In April, her brother Finneas, who had co-wrote and produced most of her tracks on her debut album, shared that a new hairstyle is one of the easiest ways to change ones persona and Billie did it because she is growing.

"Billie traded in her iconic green hair for blonde locks to demonstrate her evolution as a person and an artist," Finneas added. The 'Lovely'star who had already snagged 7 Grammys, has become one of the iconic stars for this generation to inspire a lot many. Billie Eilish had also announced the release of her second full-length album, titled 'Happier Than Ever', releasing on July 30, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter a...

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Over 1,600 oxygen concentrators received till date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has received a total of 1,670 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres and 10 litres per minute capacity till Tuesday amid an urgent need of the life-saving gas for severely ill COVID...

US deeply concerned by escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by the escalation between Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza and called on all sides to exercise restraint.We call for restraint and for calm. Israel has the right to defen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021