Cursed Season 2: “There is so much story left” says Katherine Langford

Cursed launched on Netflix on July 17, 2020, with 10 episodes and received good critics' reviews and an enormous global fanbase. Especially the fans were excited seeing Katherine Langford's performance as Nimue, the Lady of the lake. They are hopeful that Cursed Season 2 will resolve the cliffhangers left in the first season.

Presently there is no renewal announcement for Cursed Season 2 but if it happens then the second season will definitely solve the cliffhangers. Don't worry! Netflix often takes a long gap before renewing a series to follow the reviews and the fanbase of the show. Therefore, Cursed Season 2 might renew a few months later.

Moreover, it could be that Cursed Season 2 renewal is on hold due to the pandemic. We all know that almost all productions are halted or postponed during the pandemic.

The medieval fantasy drama, Cursed is based on a 2019 illustrated novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Cursed is described as "a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, which is picturized from Nimue's point of view. She is a young heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther." In another piece on that site, Andreeva calls the show "a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible"

Just after few months of the premiere of Curse, in an interview with Elle, Katherine Langford hinted about Curse Season 2 and cheered the fans.

"There is so much story left, and if we're able to reveal that, or if there is a desire to see what lies beyond the final episode of this season – I'm trying not to spoil anything, but I feel like this [season] is really just the tip of the iceberg," said the actress.

While taking to Digital Spy, Devon Terrell said he is not sure about Curse Season 2. I honestly don't know where my character's going. [Showrunner] Tom [Wheeler] hasn't told me yet [laughs]. But if there is a season two, I think the finale is an amazing launching pad for that, because for me, personally, the show just gets better and better.

"I love where we end it. Fingers crossed. Hopefully, everybody watches. But there's so much room to grow. It just feels like the beginning – we just scratched the surface of what the show could be, and how far it could go."

Presently there are no updates on Curse Season 2. Stay tuned to get more information of the Hollywood series.

