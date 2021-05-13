Animal Kingdom Season 5 release date & plot revealed

Since the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019, fans are speculating what the fifth season is likely to show. TNT already renewed Animal Kingdom for a sixth season, and now they announced a premiere date of Season 5.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Although the number of episodes has not been revealed yet, the last three installments had 13 episodes each.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will revolve around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that would become their day-to-day life with time. While announcing the renewal of Season 6, TNT has given some hints on the storyline of the upcoming fifth season.

"In "Animal Kingdom" season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends."

The cast members in Animal Kingdom Season 5 include Ellen Barkin (as Janine Cody AKA Smurf), Shawn Hatosy (Andrew Cody or Pope), Ben Robson (Craig Cody), Jake Weary (Deran Cody), Finn Cole (Joshua Cody or J), Rigo Sanchez (Manny), Scott Speedman (Barry), and Sohi Rodriguez (Mia Benitez).

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is set to debut on Sunday, July 11 and it will scream on TNT screens on July 11 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Hollywood series.

