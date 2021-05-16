Left Menu

'SNL': Keegan-Michael Key, Kenan Thompson tell the Muppets' Statler and Waldorf off

American comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key made his hosting debut at 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. The skit by Key saw 'The Muppets' including Kermit the Frog, Statler and Waldorf at Studio 8H.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:41 IST
A still from 'SNL' sketch (Image courtesy: SNL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

American comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key made his hosting debut at 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. The skit by Key saw 'The Muppets' including Kermit the Frog, Statler and Waldorf at Studio 8H. According to Deadline, in a spoof of 'The Muppets Show', Kermit welcomes Melissa Villasenor's Lily Tomlin, who's passing by for a guest appearance. Heckling from their theatre boxes appeared as muppets Statler and Waldorf, who set off security presence by joking about a bomb.

Security guards played by Key and Kenan Thompson was spotted breaking onto the scene, during the sketch show. Post which, the security guards seem unsuccessful at silencing the puppet duo's heckling, and in the end the two security guards tell them off. "We don't give a damn about the show, we work for the venue. Everybody paid good money to hear this little dragon and his friends do their thing. So please let them do their thing without talking," Key said.

As reported by Deadline, as the skit proceeded Statler and Waldorf continue their negative comments, forcing Key to come up to them and beat the latter black and blue. The two duos agree that neither of them is necessarily enjoying the show below, but the puppets' complaining leads to more fighting. Eventually Thompson and Key attempt to remove Statler and Waldorf from the venue, only to learn that they don't have legs.

"Sorry, we didn't know y'all were veterans, Thank you for your service," Thompson apologised. Finally, the 50-year-old comedian Key tries his hand at heckling from the box.

"Hey Kramer, hey Kramer...you stupid," he told a confused Kermit The Frog." Per Deadline, Key made his' Saturday Night Live' hosting debut, with 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' actor and 'Driver's License' singer Olivia Rodrigo serving as musical guest. He joined 'SNL' season 46 first-time hosts Regina King, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan.

'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya-Taylor Joy will take the reins next week with Lil Nas X bringing his music to Studio 8H. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

