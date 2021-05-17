The Vampire Diaries Season 9: What Ian Somerhalder says about its renewal?

The Vampire Diaries the sensational supernatural teen drama became a super-hit after its release on The CW on September 10, 2009. The show concluded on March 10, 2017, with Season 8, having aired a total of 171 episodes over eight seasons. It was the most-watched series on the network before being supplanted by Arrow, and it received numerous award nominations. The Vampire Diaries won four People's Choice Awards and many Teen Choice Awards.

Now the avid viewers are wondering if Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will ever happen. Some fans think the show will not return ever as the story ends in Season 8 still some fans continue keeping deep trust in the creator.

The eighth season of Vampire Diaries ended after having lived their long, happy and human life together, Damon (played by Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev) are deceased and find peace and she reunites with her parents, John, and Jenna in the afterlife in her form of Peace at the Gilbert family home. Whilst Damon reunites with Stefan (Paul Wesley).

However, Vampire Diaries Season 9 could receive a green light for 22 episodes. This number of episodes of majority of previous seasons was 22 as well. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

There was a rumor that CW's hit Vampire Diaries Season 9 is coming in February 2021. Although addressed to the rumor, Ian Somerhalder cleared the confusions saying, "I have not heard anything about a season nine. ... what would happen Stefan and Damon are, you know, Damon has like gray hair, and they're, they have canes like, 'Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby.'"

Furthermore, getting back the actor declined to reprise his role in the upcoming season of Vampire Diaries if it happens. Following him, Nina Dobrev also refused to play her role. Although Nina Dobrev announced earlier in April 2015, that she will leave Vampire Diaries after Season 6, she returned as a voiceover artist in Season 7.

A year after the Vampire Diaries concludes, Paul Wesley told to Us Weekly that he thinks the show ran a little long.

"To be honest with you, the show probably could've ended maybe a year earlier. I felt like we kept it going, but we all knew this was the best possible thing to do," he said on the Watch With Us podcast. "You start to run out of the story, and I think we had told all the story that needed to be told."

Therefore, The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly has any chance in the future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood news.

