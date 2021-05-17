Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Netflix's crime thriller drama Mindhunter was launched in October 2017 and was followed by another attention-grabbing season in August 2019. Now fans are waiting for Mindhunter Season 3.

Speculations regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 are ongoing. The creator David Fincher earlier said that Netflix would end its contract with the lead actors of the show and put the show on an indefinite hold. However, recent reports claim that David Fincher is in talks with Netflix to bring back the show.

According to a report published earlier, executive producer David Fincher expressed his unwillingness to produce Mindhunter Season 3. At that time, he was focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death, and Robots.

However, a Netflix spokesperson recently said, "He (David Fincher) may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

In October 2020, Netflix confirmed that Mindhunter Season 3 won't happen soon but did not close the door completely. At the time, a Netflix spokesperson told Vulture that the third season could happen but "maybe in five years."

Recenty Fincher's period drama Mank was released by Netflix and received positive reviews from critics, and has been nominated for ten Academy Awards. Meanwhile, the good news is that Fincher talked with Netflix regarding Mindhunter Season 3. A small screen reporter said "All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It's still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

People love Mindhunter because it reveals the inside thoughts of criminals while they commit monstrous crimes. So far we got only two seasons of the series. If David Fincher finally decides to create Mindhunter Season 3 or more seasons, fans would love that.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

