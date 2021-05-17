Left Menu

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:40 IST
Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?
Recently, Fincher talked with Netflix regarding Mindhunter Season 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

Netflix's crime thriller drama Mindhunter was launched in October 2017 and was followed by another attention-grabbing season in August 2019. Now fans are waiting for Mindhunter Season 3.

Speculations regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 are ongoing. The creator David Fincher earlier said that Netflix would end its contract with the lead actors of the show and put the show on an indefinite hold. However, recent reports claim that David Fincher is in talks with Netflix to bring back the show.

According to a report published earlier, executive producer David Fincher expressed his unwillingness to produce Mindhunter Season 3. At that time, he was focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death, and Robots.

However, a Netflix spokesperson recently said, "He (David Fincher) may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

In October 2020, Netflix confirmed that Mindhunter Season 3 won't happen soon but did not close the door completely. At the time, a Netflix spokesperson told Vulture that the third season could happen but "maybe in five years."

Recenty Fincher's period drama Mank was released by Netflix and received positive reviews from critics, and has been nominated for ten Academy Awards. Meanwhile, the good news is that Fincher talked with Netflix regarding Mindhunter Season 3. A small screen reporter said "All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It's still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

People love Mindhunter because it reveals the inside thoughts of criminals while they commit monstrous crimes. So far we got only two seasons of the series. If David Fincher finally decides to create Mindhunter Season 3 or more seasons, fans would love that.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen opens up about his character in the movie

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent ...

Dortmund, Wolfsburg secure Champions League spots

Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg clinched Champions League qualification, while Hamburger SVs hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year.Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Leipzig to ensure both side...

COVID effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from Monday midnight as the number of flights has reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.From Monday midnight, all flights will be h...

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia factories lines shutdown in the wake of the predicted semiconductor turmoil

Seoul South Korea, May 17 ANIGlobal Economic Predicted automotive semiconductor concern became a reality. Following Hyundai Motors Ulsan Plant 3 and 5, Kia Soha Plant 2 decided to suspend operation. As the factory was shut down, the possibi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021