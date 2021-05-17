The 100 Season 8: Is it coming as a spinoff set just two years after apocalypse?

The 100 Season 8 is one of the most sought-after Netflix's post-apocalyptic science fiction dramas. After the ending of The 100 Season 7, fans are wondering about the upcoming season. CW's The 100 Season 7 premiered on May 20, 2020, with 16 episodes. In August 2019, it was announced the seventh season would be the final season, finishing the show with 100 episodes across all seven seasons.

However, rumors were claiming The 100 will be back with Season 8. They are also claiming with no official announcement that The 100 Season 8 will be back with new faces.

There has been no such discussion on the returning of The 100 Season 8. The series is not going to be renewed for one more season as it was clearly stated that The 100 Season 7 would mark an end to it.

After the finale of the seventh season, the showrunner, Jason Rothenberg said "I just didn't want to listen to him for a while — that he wanted to end it after the seventh season."

CW President Mark Pedowitz explained at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour after news broke that August, per TV Guide. "We talked about it a lot. Jason has some other ideas he wants to do, and he thought that this was the right way to go."

Now the good news is the creators are planning to have a prequel spinoff to The 100, instead of The 100 Season 8. According to TV Line the Shepherd Bill's daughter Callie, who might lead the series. It is reported the spinoff of The 100 would be titled 'The 100: Second Dawn' and takes place just two years after the apocalypse.

Jason Rothenberg told TV Line, "[The series will] be much more tethered to [our] reality. These people lived through the problems of our world, and they'll have opinions on them, I'd like to do Lost-style flashback episodes to pre-apocalypse times. I really want to shoot in restaurants, bars, and homes, and not have to be in the middle of the woods all the time."

The 100 Season 8 has no possibility and currently, there is no official confirmation on spinoff The 100. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What's the current state of play?