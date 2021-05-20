Arijit Singh's mother dies at Kolkata hospital
Singer Arijit Singhs mother, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital here, authorities at the medical facility said.Aditi Singh 52 had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said.She passed away last night around 11 pm. PTI SCH RMS RMSPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:12 IST
Singer Arijit Singh's mother, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital here, authorities at the medical facility said.
Aditi Singh (52) had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said.
''She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night,'' an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained. PTI SCH RMS RMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aditi Singh
- ECMO
- PTI SCH RMS RMS
- Singh
- Arijit Singh's
- COVID