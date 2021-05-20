Arijit Singh's mother dies at Kolkata hospital

Singer Arijit Singh's mother, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital here, authorities at the medical facility said.

Aditi Singh (52) had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said.

''She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night,'' an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained. PTI SCH RMS RMS

