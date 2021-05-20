The Witcher Season 2 will release in Q4 of 2021, confirms Netflix CEO

The Witcher Season 2 is one of the most anticipated fantasy web series the viewers are waiting for over one year now. Season 1 was released in December 2019. We all know that Netflix has already renewed the drama series for Season 2 with eight episodes.

The filming for The Witcher Season 2 is complete and post production work is underway. The drama is likely to release within a few months. Few weeks back, the showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich shared a behind-the-scene video on the official YouTube page of Netflix. The video starts with Henry Cavill (played as Geralt of Rivia) thanking the cast and crew members for their hard work in Season 2 of Witcher.

Recently, she shared a promising tweet saying "Back in London. Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens. That's right, we're deep into post-production on #TheWitcher S2, and I'm so f**king excited."

Fans would be happy to know that the Chief Executive Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos recently revealed that some of the returning series like The Witcher Season 2, Cobra kai and You are expected in "Q4" which means it will release somewhere between October and December of 2021.

The Witcher Season 2 will see the return of Henry Cavill (played Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Eamon Farren (Cahir), and MyAnna Buring (Tissaia).

Previously announced new cast members of The Witcher Season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh and Chris Fulton also joined The WitcherSeason 2 to portray the roles of Priestess Nenneke and Rience respectively. The Hobbit's, Graham McTavish is also cast in the series to play Sigismund Dijkstra.

Andrzej Sapkowski-written The Witcher follows the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The first season ended with Yennefer using her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses, while Geralt and Ciri are getting reunited.

In The Witcher Season 2, Geralt will return to his childhood home with Ciri at Kaer Morhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir. The Comicbook.com had published the official synopsis of The Witcher Season 2.

Netflix announced The Witcher Season 2 to be released in late 2021. Stay tuned to get more updates on Hollywood series.

