Sweet Magnolias Season 2 delayed but will it premiere before 2022?

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is a much-awaited Netflix series. Fans have been awaiting it for the past 10 months. The first season of the show premiered in May 2020 and rose to popularity within weeks. It quickly became the most-watched show on Netflix.

We have both good and bad news for Sweet Magnolias fans. The good news is that the filming for the show is underway since March 2021. However, it is still unclear how far Sweet Magnolias Season 2 production has progressed. Netflix is yet to confirm when exactly the second season will stream, but it seems the second season will not be arriving in 2021, as reported by Netflix life.

In a promotional announcement of cast member for the series, Deadline reports, production is underway with Netflix eyeing a 2022 premiere date for season 2. As the production not beginning until Spring 2021, Netflix won't be able to roll out the Sweet Magnolias Season 2 until a yet-to-be-determined date in 2022.

The Sweet Magnolias says the story of bonding of three South Carolina women and the unique challenges they face in their life. The 10 episodes drama is based on Sweet Magnolia's novels by Sherryl Woods.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2's plot is kept secret. The second season is likely to solve one of the main cliffhangers, which is the outcome of a fight from the after porm-party. The series lovers are waiting to see what happened to Maddie and Bill's youngest son Kyle who is unconscious and injured after the car crash. Moreover, the identity of a person, who was in the car with Kyle, was not revealed at the end of Season 1.

In a conversation with People, the author of the Sweet Magnolias series, Sherryl Woods said "the cliffhanger accident was not in the books, but boy, what a way to [end the season].

"In fact, when I read the script for the 10th episode, I immediately emailed Sheryl Anderson and said, 'Netflix needs to renew this minute,'" said Sherryl Woods.

It is expected that Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will bring back the characters of Dana Sue (played by Brooke Elliott), Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge), and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

