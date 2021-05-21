Attack on Titan to release two special editions on Chapter 138 & 139

One of the popular Japanese manga series of all time wrapped up with Attack on Titan Chapter 139. The last chapter was released on Friday, April 9, 2021, closing the hit series that has been running for the past 12 years.

Attack on Titan concludes in Chapter 139 in Volume 34. The final chapter resolved all the cliffhangers of the previous chapter. Now, what next? The last chapter received mixed reactions from fans. Many fans are disappointed by the ending of Attack on Titan.

Advertisement

Fans would be happy to know that recently, it is reported that some newest volume of Attack on Titan would be release. As mentioned earlier, Attack on Titan ends in Chapter 139 in Volume 34. According to Dual Shockers, in a conversation between the manga writer Hajime Isayama and the publisher Kodansha, they decided to release new pages of Attack on Titan.

Also Read: One Piece Episode 975: Will Kozuki Toki fulfill Oden's dream? Title & spoilers revealed

Isayama said due to some restriction of publication he had to cut Attack on Titan Chapter 139 short by about 10 pages. So there will be additional eight pages to be released as part of Volume 34 or the final volume in the manga.

Attack on Titan Volume 34 is set to have two special editions, namely "Attack on Titan (34) Special Edition Beginning" and "Attack on Titan (34) Special Edition Ending." The detail on the special editions is yet to be revealed.

Kodansha said this two publication, which was submitted to the "Serialization Conference" has never been public before. Now the publications are approved, he will start reworking them.

The upcoming two special editions of Attack on Titan will be the part of Attack on Titan Chapter 138 and 139.

The manga Attack on Titan portrays a civilization inside three walls, the last location where humans still live. Over one hundred years ago, humanity was driven to the brink of extinction after the emergence of humanoid giants called Titans, who attack and eat humans on sight.

The last remnants of humanity retreated behind three concentric walls and enjoyed nearly a century of peace. The story revolves around a boy named Eren Yeager, who lives in the town of Shiganshina, located on the edge of Wall Maria, the outermost of three circular walls protecting humanity from Titans. He fights against creatures known as Titans that have overrun the world.

Currently, there are no official release dates for the special edition of the manga Attack on Titan. Stay tuned to get more updates Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Could have a new character, named Haruki Amakusa