One Piece Episode 975: Will Kozuki Toki fulfill Oden’s dream? Title & spoilers revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 10:45 IST
One Piece Episode 975 preview trailer teases the aftermath of Oden’s execution. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece
One Piece is one of the longest-running TV anime of all time and extremely popular with viewers worldwide for its excellent storyline. The series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. One Piece Episode 975 is slated to release on coming Sunday. New episodes of the One Piece manga series come out every weekend.

One Piece Episode 975 will Title: "The Burning Castle! The Fate of the Kozuki Clan!" where Kaido raids Oden's castle and the Kozuki Clan is cornered.

One Piece Episode 975 preview trailer teases the aftermath of Oden's execution. Kaido and Orochi want to abolish the Kozuki Clan as they set fire to Oden's castle. Kuri castle is burnt and the Scabbards are running here and there. In the wake of the burning flame, Kozuki Clan fails to escape.

Episode 975 will also highlight the flashback of Oden giving lady Toki some letters from the prison. And in the present Toki open the letter and it's written the last wish of Oden. Oden wants to hand over Land of Wano to Toki about the future 20 years from now.

She tears the letters after realizing what Oden wants her to do. Oden wants her to save the country. The hopeful Kozuki Toki wants to fulfill Oden's dream.

However, somehow Oden will escape and able to save the Scabbards from burning. But it will be hard for Oden and Scabbards to get away from the place.

Meanwhile, Toki will appear in the place to rescue them and fulfill the forecast that would come after 20 years in the future.

One Piece Episode 975 will show Oden's samurai continues their fight against Kaido and Orochi's evil men to save the Land of Wano.

One Piece Episode 975 will continue its weekly broadcast schedule without any break. The longest-running legendary manga series will release on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, and Funimation to watch the anime series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Japanese manga series.

