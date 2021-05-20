Left Menu

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Could have a new character, named Haruki Amakusa

20-05-2021
Currently, there are no developing updates on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Mob Psycho 100

After the huge success of the manga series Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, fans are eagerly waiting for Season 3. But unfortunately, the creators are tight-lipped on the making of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Mob Psycho 100 (Japanese name Moby Saiko Hyaku) is written and illustrated by ONE.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 was released on April 25, 2019, and ends on July 18, 2019, with 13 episodes. The demands for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is logical due to the remarkable success of previous seasons. Anime News Network listed the first season of Mob Psycho 100 among the best anime series of 2016.

The series had over 1.2 million copies in circulation as of July 2016. In 2017, the manga won the 62nd Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category. We can expect Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to release in Japan in April next year.

According to some media outlets, the series director, Yuzuru Tachikawa said that he is evaluating changes that can be incorporated in the new season. The aim is to make it unique and different from the previous seasons.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 would bring back Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and Ritsu Kageyama. Besides, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama might also return in Season 3.

It is reported that fans would see a new character named Haruki Amakusa in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Haruki Amakusa always carries an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of a seemingly ordinary schoolboy named Shigeo Kageyama and nicknamed Mob. While Mob looks like an average boy who'd rather lay low in his personal life, he is actually an esper with paranormal abilities.

Mob is always afraid of losing his psychic power. In a bid to retain his psychic power, Mob works as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called Reigen Arataka. Mob wants a normal life, but unfortunately, problems keep chasing him.

In the finale of the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, we saw Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and turning him into a living bomb. Later, Mob would transmit the power into his body so that the power of the explosion can be reduced. But Mob loses all his power and being considered feeble by everyone.

Currently, there are no developing updates on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Like other industry projects, its development was reportedly affected during the pandemic situation and global lockdown.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 does not have any official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

