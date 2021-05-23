Left Menu

'Dungeons & Dragons' film adaptation adds Daisy Head to cast

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 18:33 IST
'Dungeons & Dragons' film adaptation adds Daisy Head to cast
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Daisy Head, who currently features in the Netflix series ''Shadow and Bone'', is set to star in the big-screen adaptation of the popular fantasy role-playing game ''Dungeons and Dragons''.

According to Deadline, the actor joins previously announced cast members Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis.

''Dungeons and Dragons'' is known for its war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, camaraderie and reversals of fortune. The game famously uses multisided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host known as the Dungeon Master.

''Game Night'' filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the as-yet untitled film from a script they co-wrote.

Paramount Pictures is co-producing and co-financing the movie with Hasbro, the boardgame company behind Dungeons and Dragons, and production house eOne.

Jeremy Latcham and Hasbro's Brian Goldner are attached as producers.

Production is officially underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021