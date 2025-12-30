Cancelled: Sunny Leone’s Mathura Appearance Sparks Controversy
Sunny Leone's scheduled New Year performance in Mathura was canceled following objections from local seers. Organizers decided to call off the event, which was supposed to feature Leone as a DJ, to respect local sentiments and avoid accusations of defaming the religious significance of the area.
A highly anticipated New Year event featuring Sunny Leone in Mathura has been canceled due to rising objections from local religious leaders. The program, originally slated for January 1, planned to showcase Leone as a DJ, but was called off to respect local sentiments.
According to organizers, the decision came after concerns were raised by Dinesh Falahari of the Sri Krishna Janambhumi Sangharsh Nyas, who argued that Leone's presence might promote vulgarity in the temple town, known for its religious heritage tied to Lord Krishna.
Despite the backlash and what was described as misinformation about the event, organizer Mithul Pathak stated that all ticket purchases would be refunded, emphasizing that the event was meant to have restricted, ticketed entry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
