Amit Sial says 'Inside Edge' was his breakout role

He has played diverse roles in his 15 year-long career but actor Amit Sial considers the cricket-based web series ''Inside Edge'' as his breakout performance.

The Kanpur-born actor, who shot to fame with the 2010 movie “Love Sex Aur Dhokha”, has also featured in movies and shows such as “Phas Gaya Re Obama”, “Raid”, “Sonchiriya”, “Hostages”, “Mirzapur” and “Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega”.

Sial played the character of Devender Mishra, an off-spinner, in the Amazon Prime Video show ''Inside Edge'', which he considers a ''game-changer'' for him.

“It was a game-changer for me professionally, without any doubt. I will always be grateful to the team. After that, rest is history. It worked well for me. It was a life restart button for me. I am grateful people liked my work. I am glad audiences could identify (with my character),” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“Soulfully, a lot of other stuff that I did after that, like ‘Raid’ and ‘Titli’, gave a lot of depth to my acting. That is also special to me. Whatever other work I am doing is because of the past,” he added.

Sial credits the advent of OTT (over-the-top) platforms for giving a boost to actors and their careers. He believes censorship issues in cinema led many directors to experiment with content on OTT, which resulted in ''actors like me getting interesting work''.

With popularity, the nature of struggle has changed, the actor said, adding, ''It is all about getting it right every time.'' But the struggle will continue, nothing comes easy, he said.

“My responsibility as an actor is to make his characters believable. I try to be as honest as possible with my characters. I don’t want my craft to overshadow my honesty. Acting is pavitra (sacred) to me,” 46-year-old Sial added.

He also does not want to do roles that are repetitive and inconsequential to the story.

''In our country, actors tend to get stereotyped quickly. It is my responsibility to break free from it and inform other people that I can do other things also.” Sial features in the upcoming web series “Maharani”, where he plays a civil engineer named Navin Kumar in Bihar who enters politics with the hope of becoming the chief minister some day.

The political drama is set in Bihar of the '90s with its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps, and the emerging voice of an illiterate woman, Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi). It is created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma.

“It is a new setup. The character that I am playing is interesting. It was challenging in a way for me because I had not done something like this before,” he said.

“Maharani”, also featuring Sohum Shah, Kani Kusruti, and Vineet Kumar, will stream from Friday on SonyLIV.

