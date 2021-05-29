'Friends' reunion: Lisa Kudrow posts sweet selfie with David Schwimmer

American actor Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer stayed back together to watch themselves and their former co-stars come together for HBO Max's long-awaited 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actor Kudrow took to Instagram and posted a selfie with Schwimmer and wrote, "Tonight....That's how long we waited to get together. Thanks @_schwim."

Courteney Cox, who also appeared with the actors on the hit sitcom, commented, "Awww I love you guy!!! [sic] ." Fellow co-star Jennifer Aniston also chimed in, "Love you two so much!"

Celebrity makeup artist Brett Feedman hinted that the duo had gotten together to watch the reunion, writing in the comments, "Best viewing buddies ever!" Earlier this month, Kudrow, who famously played Phoebe Buffay on the show, shared why it was so "emotional" to reunite with her former castmates.

As reported by Page Six, the 'P.S. I love you' star told The Post, "It was a lot of laughing and then real blubbering - which, I don't know if that will be in there, but the puffy eyes are in there, so that's good. It was an emotionally exhausting and great few days." The 'Friends: The Reunion' special reunited the stars of the hit sitcom, including Kudrow, Schwimmer, Cox, Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

The original cast was also joined by famous guests like David Beckham, BTS, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and more. The 35-year-old actor Gaga even joined Kudrow for a special rendition of her character's iconic song, 'Smelly Cat.'

The 'Born This Way' singer told the actor in the special, "Thank you for being the person for all of us on 'Friends' who was, I'm not sure if this is the right way to say it, but the different one or the one who was really herself." (ANI)

