Romy Walthall passes away at 57

Actor Romy Walthall, widely known for her roles in 'Face/Off' and 'The House Of Usher', passed away recently after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. She was 57 when she breathed her last. As per Variety, Walthall died on May 19 in Los Angeles due to sudden cardiac arrest. Walthall's son, actor and director Morgan Krantz confirmed her death to the outlet.

Born on September 16, 1963, in Pasadena, Texas, Walthall got her start in the entertainment industry by winning the Mother/Daughter USA pageant in 1980. At the age of 17, the late star was signed to Ford Models and began modeling in Europe. She eventually moved back to Los Angeles and tried her luck in the acting world, sometimes going by her stage name, Romy Windsor.

She landed her first major role in Jerry Bruckheimer's 1984 thriller 'Thief of Hearts', and played Bobbi in 1985's 'A Bunny's Tale', which was based on Gloria Steinem's investigation of Playboy Bunnies' working conditions. Walthall also starred in the cult horror films 'Howling IV: The Original Nightmare' in 1988 and 'The House of Usher' in 1989 alongside Oliver Reed. In 1997's 'Face/Off,' Walthall played Kimberly, the neurotic secretary of John Travolta's Sean Archer.

Walthall also enjoyed a career in television, starring in the 1991 sitcom 'Man of the People' with James Garner, the 1994 show 'Hotel Malibu' alongside Jennifer Lopez, as well as legal dramas 'Civil Wars' and 'Murder One.' Other television appearances include 'The X-Files,' 'Camp Nowhere,' 'Charles in Charge,' 'Quantum Leap,' 'In the Heat of the Night,' 'L.A. Law,' 'Love Boat: The Next Wave' and 'The Nightmare Room.' She appeared as a guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson' in 1991.

Walthall's final credit was in the 2011 film '0s & 1s', in which she appeared alongside her son, Morgan. After retiring, Walthall became an acting teacher in the San Fernando Valley. Walthall is survived by her mother, sister and three children: Morgan, Isabella and Theodore. A memorial was held in her honour in Malibu last week. (ANI)

