Borgen Season 4 updates: release date, cast & what we know more

The Danish political drama, Borgen Season 3 ended in 2013 on Dutch Channel DR1. The series accumulated a global fan base and was critically acclaimed as one of the best Danish dramas. Then Netflix had a partnership with DR, picked the drama, and announced on 29 April 2020 that the series had been renewed for the fourth season. Borgen Season 4 is set to release in 2022 internationally.

Although the release date for Borgen Season 4 is not declared yet, according to a fan's Twitter post, production for the fourth season began on January 11, 2021 in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, the lead actress, Sidse Babett Knudsen expressed her views on Borgen Season 4, saying that she has "sky-high expectations on this project."

"We're finally getting started with Borgen again, and it's definitely about time. I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I am about to explode."

She is delighted to meet again with the production team, co-actors of the previous seasons, and the newly joined actors.

She went on to say, "You should be careful with what you say, but I have sky-high expectations on this project. And most of all, I look forward to moving back into Birgitte Nyborg. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much."

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard expressed his excitement on taking part in Borgen Season 4. She shared her experience on the series. He said, "5-6 years ago, I lived in England for a period of time. When I told people over there that I was from Denmark, it wasn't Michael Laudrup, Queen Margrethe nor Aqua they started to talk about; it was Borgen. Everyone had seen it. Everyone wanted to discuss it. Everyone praised it."

"I look forward to getting started with the production and to become a part of Borgen's universe. I am incredibly happy and proud to be able to carry on the legacy of one of the biggest Danish TV series, a series that has paved the way for the great success that Danish TV has had for many years, and which all of us in the film and TV industry now stand on the shoulders of," he added.

Adam Price created Borgen Season 4 will reportedly follow the central character, Birgitte Nyborg Christensen, this time her capacity as foreign minister. Soren Malling joined as Torben Friis and Signe Egholm Olsen as Anne Sophie Lindenkrone.

Actor Mikkel Boe Folsgaard will be joining Borgen Season 4's cast as a new character in an undisclosed role. Currently, there is no confirmation regarding the release date of Borgen Season 4. Stay tuned to get more updates on foreign-language movies.

