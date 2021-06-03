Left Menu

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to make feature debut with Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation

The Netherfield Girls is described as a fresh and contemporary take on Pride and Prejudice in the vein of teen comedies like Easy A and 10 Things I Hate About You.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-06-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 10:11 IST
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to make feature debut with Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' adaptation
  • Country:
  • United States

''Never Have I Ever'' breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has booked her first film role with ''The Netherfield Girls'', a romantic comedy set up at Netflix.

The project marks Ramakrishnan's second project with the streamer following the coming-of-age series ''Never Have I Ever''. ''The Netherfield Girls'' is described as a ''fresh and contemporary'' take on ''Pride and Prejudice'' in the vein of teen comedies like ''Easy A'' and ''10 Things I Hate About You''. According to Variety, Ramakrishnan will play Lizzie Bennet, the protagonist of Jane Austen's classic novel who eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr Wrong is in fact Mr Right.

Becca Gleason, known for the Joey King-starrer ''Summer '03'', is directing the film from an original script she wrote.

Temple Hill Entertainment is producing ''The Netherfield Girls'', which was sold to Netflix. A release date has not been announced.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan is set to reprise her role of Devi in the second season of ''Never Have I Ever'', slated to start streaming in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021