Adam Levine to contribute original song for 'Paw Patrol'

American singer and songwriter Adam Levine, the popular Maroon 5 frontman, will be performing an original song for the coming animated feature film 'Paw Patrol

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 18:28 IST
Adam Levine (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American singer and songwriter Adam Levine, the popular Maroon 5 frontman, will be performing an original song for the coming animated feature film 'Paw Patrol: the Movie', backed by Spin Master Corp. and ViacomCBS' Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures. According to Variety, the new song 'Good Mood', was written by Shellback, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine and is produced by Shellback from MXM Productions and Oscar Gorres for Wolf Cousins Productions. It is executive produced by Savan Kotecha. Levine, who appears courtesy of Interscope Records, leads the track, which is described as upbeat.

In the movie, the heroic pups who make up the Paw Patrol confront their rival, Humdinger, when he becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City. A new dachshund character, Liberty, will help the team. Levine has made many appearances in different entertainment ventures, working as a judge for several seasons of NBC's 'The Voice', and appearing in several films. His production company, 222 Productions, has backed a handful of TV series, including 'Sugar' and 'Songland'.

'Paw Patrol: The Movie' is slated to debut in theaters on August 20. It's based on the popular preschool kids series, which is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast by Nickelodeon. The movie' voice cast includes Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, and Will Brisbin, along with existing members of the current series. Cal Brunker, a veteran of animation, is the director. Spin Master says 'Paw Patrol' is the first of a line of feature films it is producing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

