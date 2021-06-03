Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 will focus on Maki’s battle against Naoya Zenin

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 is likely to be more interesting than the previous chapters. The Japanese manga is releasing this Sunday without any break. Spoilers for Chapter 151 will be out soon but readers should keep patience for the official manga updates.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151, there are several different storylines. It will show Maki and Naoya finally meeting each other. Chapter 151 will mainly focus on Maki's battle against Naoya Zenin. Maki kills half of the Zenin clan members.

Advertisement

Maki will destroy everything and move forward to suppress the Culling Game. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 might show Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and the others are preparing to enter the Culling Game.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150 we saw Maki and Mai survived and the room filled with cursed spirits. Maki promises her sister that she will destroy everything. She manages to cut Master Ogi into two pieces, and the bell rang. Ranta repot to Master Jinichi that Maki became crazy and cut down Master Ogi.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1015 spoilers out, Perospero launches a new attack

After hearing the news Kukuru Unit, they head to confront Maki and Mai. Ater listening to the news Naoya is surprised that the girl he bullied in childhood had killed Ogi. Naoya ordered Kukuru Unit not to kill Maki, as he wants to kill her.

When Kukuru Unit surrounds Maki, she remembers that she promise her sister to destroy everything. Hoever, she manages to kill all of the members. Watching this Nobuaki is shocked.

In the meantime, Hei warriors attack Maki. The Hei fighters are the strongest sorcerers of the Zenin Clan. Seeing Hei, Nobuaki is surprised and thinks definitely it's a serious matter. Then Ranta arrived and told Nobuaki that he invites Hei. Now the trio joins the battle against Maki.

The raws scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 are usually made available two to three days before the manga release. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 and other chapters for free when it comes out every Sunday from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 151 is set to release on Sunday, June 6 at 12 noon EST. Stay tuned for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 315 spoilers: Deku to take on Overhaul