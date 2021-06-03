One Piece Chapter 1015 spoilers out, Perospero launches a new attack

Readers are waiting to devour One Piece Chapter 1015 as it will reveal major cliffhangers of the last chapters. The last chapter mostly focused on the battle between Kaido and Luffy. Readers saw how dramatically Kaidou defeated the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, and he attacked Oden's heir, Momonosuke.

One Piece Chapter 1015 is titled "Chains." The chapter will start with the reaction of Luffy's allies to his defeat. Samurai comments fighting is becoming useless and asks whether Momonosuke-sama is safe or not. Queen the Plague answers that Momonosuke-sama is playing with the chopper. Chapter 1015 will also reveal that Law and Kid are up against Big Mom while Yamato is against his father Kaidou.

In One Piece Chapter 1015, fans will see Perospero launching a new arrow attack. It will focus on Sanji's fight with Queen. Sanji appears and attacks Queen and Perospero. Meanwhile, on behalf of Momonosuke, frog Mary will inform everyone that Luffy is alive.

Kaidou is chasing Momonosuke and Shinobu, however, they manage to escape. One Piece Chapter 1015 will clear a vital cliffhanger left in the last chapter that Luffy has fallen into the sea. Chapter 1015 will show Luffy being rescued.

The raws and details summary for One Piece Chapter 1015 will be out any time soon. Fans can read Chapter 1014 online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1015 will drop on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can see it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

