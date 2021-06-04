Bird Group executive director Ankur Bhatia passes away

Bird Group executive director Ankur Bhatia died on Friday at the age of 48 due to a massive cardiac arrest. ''It is with profound grief that we inform you about the sudden demise of our beloved Dr. Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director, Bird Group. Dr. Bhatia (48) suffered a massive cardiac arrest this morning and succumbed to it,'' Bird Group said in a statement. ''We have not only lost our leader, our visionary but the world has lost an astounding human being. The Bhatia family is in a state of deep shock and requests you to respect their privacy in this difficult time of grief,'' it added.

