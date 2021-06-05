One Punch Man Season 3 to focus on S-Class heroes vs. weird creatures fight?

The wait for One Punch Man Season 3 is natural for the diehard fans of the anime series. One Punch Man premiered back in October 2015 and ran till December. The second season aired from April to July 2019 with 12 episodes in each season. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to see Saitama's journey to become a respectable hero.

One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be confirmed but the anime enthusiasts are passionately waiting to get the breaking news. The good part is the anime series is not canceled yet. Additionally, there are still a handful of manga chapters left to be adapted.

If we go by their earlier records, the creators will likely take some more time for One Punch Man Season 3. There was a gap of around four years between Seasons 1 and 2. Furthermore, according to Netflix Life, while the anime's studio, J.C. Staff has never said anything about it, the recent global pandemic may have thrown a wrench into the studio's plans, which explains the delay.

Currently, One Punch Man has completed 23 volumes and the next volume is expected to arrive in mid- 2021. The action-packed One Punch Man Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, which widen the possibility of a Season 3.

There is no confirmation on whether One Punch Man Season 3 is still on the cards, and the storyline is also not revealed yet. Season 2 concludes by showing Garou fighting against a group of heroes. According to some media outlets, the episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 are expected to have more actions compared to the previous seasons.

The theory predicts that a good number of heroes might be portrayed in the upcoming season. The heroes will be moving into the hideout of Monsters and will have some fantastic fights.

We all know Saitama and his ability to defeat his rival with a single punch. But that's not going to happen in One Punch Man Season 3. His other side apart from his known human-monster character will be brought in front of the viewers.

According to ScreenRant, this could lead to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai, and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

It would also allow manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its leader Lord Orochi. Saitama vs Garou battle will bring a twist into the story.

Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama. However, Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season.

One Punch Man Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

