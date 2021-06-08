Sweet Tooth Season 2: Can Aimee & Jepperd save Wendy, Gus & other hybrid kids?

Netflix's post-apocalyptic fable, Sweet Tooth has been premiered globally on June 4, 2021, and Netflix has already greenlit a second season of the series. Although there are no words from the creators about its filming, it is likely that Sweet Tooth Season 2 will be released on Netflix in mid-2022.

Sweet Tooth is based on the Beloved DC comic book of the same name and produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., among others. The story of Sweet Tooth begins before the birth of Gus (played by Christian Convery). At the time, "The Great Crumble" devastated the world, leading to the birth of many hybrid babies – babies that were partly human and partly animal. Confused about the consequences of raising hybrid babies, many people would even kill them out of fear.

Advertisement

Sweet Tooth revolves around Gus, a naive 10-year-old half-human and half-deer boy who was living safely in his secluded forest home but unexpectedly became friends with a wandering hermit named Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Gus comes out of the forest with Jepperd and visits Colorado in search of his mother. There he meets the dangerous and troublesome world outside his woodland home. Later he finds his mother's home but could not find his family; and he comes to know that he does not have any human parents. Instead, he is a brainchild of a scientist.

Then he realizes that his father lied to him. Then Gus decides to stay in the Preserve. However, he did not know that Preserve has been acquired by General Abbot and his Last Men. Then The Last Men will come and shoot Jepperd. They will take Gus with them but will leave injured Jepperd for dead.

However, Guys was taken to Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who is desperate to find a vaccine for the H5G9 virus. But after hearing about Gus, he realized that this hybrid-born boy can't be dissected. Instead, he decided to continue his experiments on Gus.

Another character of Sweet Tooth is Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez), a former therapist, who wants to create the safest place for the hybrids called Preserve. She saves Jepperd and plans to set free her adopted hybrid daughter Wendy and all of the other kids from Abbot's forces, who abducted them.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will surely interconnect all the different characters and clear the cliffhangers left unresolved in the first season. If the series gets quick renewal and filming begins at the end of this year, we could get Sweet Tooth Season 2 in summer 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse get more updates on Netflix series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 canceled but why are fans applauding the decision?