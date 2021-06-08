Prison Break Season 6 canceled but why are fans applauding the decision?

Prison Break Season 6 has been canceled despite several fans' demand for its renewal across the world. Earlier, some fans thought the sixth season was in the process of making. In fact, FOX officially confirmed Prison Break Season 6 back in January 2018. No wonder fans were waiting for the sixth season. But now it seems not all fans were expecting the sixth season.

Some of the fans do not want Prison Break to come with Season 6. One of the Reddit users wrote, "It's honestly for the best if so. The latest season really wasn't great and just an obvious money grab."

Advertisement

Another user wrote, "The latest season could've been great if it hadn't been so condensed and rushed. But I agree. It's for the best for there not to be another season. The show really doesn't need it. What more can they possibly do that will top "the company" and Jacob, while also not becoming just completely ridiculous?"

Another user comment: "Season 5 was complete horseshit, so I'm glad there's no season 6 to be honest."

Despite the controversy, some of the fans still wondering for Prison Break Season 6, however, this is clear that some of the series viewers do not want Season 6 without the two main actors Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller. They think the absence of both the stars will take the charm away from the show. Also, the story came to its natural ending in Season 5.

After Prison Break Season 5 was promoted, in May 2017 the FOX Television Group CEO Dana Walden said that the network would "definitely consider doing more episodes," and in January 2018, FOX officially confirmed that it was "developing a new iteration" of Prison Break.

Moreover, entertainment president Michael Thorn told, "It's in very early stages of development, but we're really excited about it." He also declared that Prison Break Season 6 will not feature with the entire new cast whereas, the two leads Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller were expected to reprise their roles as Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively.

The series creator Paul Scheuring revealed that the scripts for the first episode of Prison Break Season 6 had been completed. Just after 11 days on March 22, he confirmed Amaury Nolasco and William Fichtner are ready to return.

But the circumstances changed in 2019. Just after the announcement of Dominic Purcell, that the filming for Prison Break Season 6 is ongoing, suddenly in August Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said they had no plans for Prison Break.

Then they one by one started declaring the cancellation of Prison Break 6. In the same month, the writers' room of the series shared "Nothing is ever dead" but for now the sixth season is not on the cards. In 2020, Michael Thorn told Deadline about his plan to have a potential Prison Break spin-off but that was not ready to announce.

Wentworth Miller declared that he was not interested to play his role anymore. By supporting him Dominic Purcell announced over social media saying, "he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6."

Wentworth Miller wrote via social media, "On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael."

He continued, "If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one...That's your work. - W.M."

After both the actors' exit from the upcoming season, many fans were disheartened but now it seems that many viewers support the walk-away of Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell.

To be noted Prison Break Season 6 is not officially canceled. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Hollywood series.

Also Read: Dracula Season 2 renewal possible, thanks to resurrection, says stars & creators