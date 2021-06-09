Left Menu

Disney Plus comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks once again

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney+ subscription are eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app for Windows PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 16:37 IST
Disney Plus comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks once again
Disney+ logo (Image source: Twitter)

Microsoft is once again offering a 30-day trial of Disney Plus service to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the Perks program. The previous Disney Plus Perk was announced in November 2020.

"Last holiday, we were excited to launch a collaboration with our friends at Disney+ to bring a 30-day trial to our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the Perks program. When the Perk ended in January, we heard you ask for more and today we're excited to share the good news," Adam Harris, Product Marketing Manager, Xbox Game Pass wrote in a blog post.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney Plus subscription are eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app for Windows PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

Ultimate Members can claim and activate the trial now until September 30, 2021, and can enjoy series, movies, and Originals, including the premiere of Marvel Studios' "Loki" on June 9.

After the 30-day trial period ends, Disney Plus will automatically renew at the then-current monthly price until Ultimate members cancel their subscription.

The Disney Plus trial is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in select countries globally including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany and Singapore, among others.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021