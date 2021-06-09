Disney Plus comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks once again

Microsoft is once again offering a 30-day trial of Disney Plus service to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the Perks program. The previous Disney Plus Perk was announced in November 2020.

"Last holiday, we were excited to launch a collaboration with our friends at Disney+ to bring a 30-day trial to our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the Perks program. When the Perk ended in January, we heard you ask for more and today we're excited to share the good news," Adam Harris, Product Marketing Manager, Xbox Game Pass wrote in a blog post.

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney Plus subscription are eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app for Windows PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

Ultimate Members can claim and activate the trial now until September 30, 2021, and can enjoy series, movies, and Originals, including the premiere of Marvel Studios' "Loki" on June 9.

Loki's coming and we're way happier about it than he is… probably because the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk is 30-days of @DisneyPlus! (terms apply) pic.twitter.com/svicRVGS70 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 8, 2021

After the 30-day trial period ends, Disney Plus will automatically renew at the then-current monthly price until Ultimate members cancel their subscription.

The Disney Plus trial is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in select countries globally including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany and Singapore, among others.