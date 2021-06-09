Elizabeth Olsen married now? Actor casually calls longtime beau Robbie Arnett her 'husband'

Actor Elizabeth Olsen, who last appeared in the Disney+ series 'WandaVision', just shared a major update in her relationship like it was no big deal. The star casually announced that she has tied the knot, leaving everyone stunned. As per People magazine, Olsen sparked marriage speculation after casually referring to her longtime partner Robbie Arnett as her "husband" in a new interview.

The revelation came on Tuesday, in a video chat with actor Kaley Cuoco released as a part of Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series. While explaining that she had to film in her bathroom due to some construction noise coming from a next-door neighbour, Olsen praised Arnett for leaving a sweet nod to her hit Disney+ show 'WandaVision' in the background.

Advertisement

"I'm in a bathroom. I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbour is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I'm in the furthest bathroom," the 'Avengers' actor told Cuoco. Out of the corner of her eye, the 'Ingrid Goes West' star spotted something special in the background. "I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic -- you know, the Little Miss books?"

Turning around to show Cuoco a children's book propped up on the bathroom counter, Olsen explained, "It's Little Miss Magic. They're these classic books but 'magic' because of WandaVision because he's such a f------ cutie!" "I love that he set designed for you today," Cuoco joked. "Is there craft services too? What else is he doing?" she asked.

Laughing, Olsen replied, "God no, I made him breakfast." Upon learning about this, many fans expressed their surprise on Twitter.

One said, "Me seeing Elizabeth Olsen fans having a breakdown because they find out she got married. it's just like us Emma Stone fans when we found out Emma was married too." Another user added, "Can't believe Olsen got married, and we don't even have a picture of her in the wedding dress."

A representative for Olsen did not immediately respond to People magazine's request for comment, but in March 2019, a source confirmed to the outlet that the two were engaged after three years of dating. Olsen was first romantically linked to Arnett, the lead singer of the indie band Milo Greene, in March 2017 after they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

The private pair made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 when they attended the Gersh pre-Emmys party together where they were photographed. Olsen was previously engaged to 'Narcos' star Boyd Holbrook from March 2014 to January 2015. Six months after their split, a source told Us Weekly that Olsen had moved on with 'Marvel' costar Tom Hiddleston.

While Olsen did not make any further comments about her relationship with Arnett during her virtual sit-down with Cuoco, she did confirm that there will not be a second season of 'WandaVision' any time soon. On the work front, Olsen is set to reprise her dual role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)