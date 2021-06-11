Left Menu

One Punch Man Chapter 147: Garou could defeat Silver Fang but will Saitama face Garou?

One Punch Man Chapter 147: Garou could defeat Silver Fang but will Saitama face Garou?
It seems One Punch Man Chapter 147 will tell the end of the fighting where Gaoru will defeat Silver Fang. Image Credit: Facebook / One-Punch man
One Punch Man Chapter 147 is the next installment in the manga and the fans in Japan and across the world are excited as they have come quite close to its release.

In the previous chapter, Garou entered the scene. Some fans believe that the upcoming storyline will be quite interesting as a massive fight could begin.

Although Saitama is not in the scene to help the S-Class Heroes, however, this time they are quite efficient to tackle the monsters. They all enjoyed the previous fight. Now they are going to face none other than Garou, in One Punch Man Chapter 147.

One Punch Man Chapter 147 will show Garou getting into a terrific fight with the S-Class Heroes. On the webcomic, Silver Fang will face Garou and their battle may continue for some time. And the S-Class Heroes will easily get a chance to dominate the monsters.

Ultimately, Garou will be stronger and mentally powerful after defeating the Heroes. It will be hard for Silver Fang to handle him.

It seems One Punch Man Chapter 147 will tell the end of the fighting where Gaoru will defeat Silver Fang, however, it's up to Yusuke Murata to decide whether he will extend the storyline or not.

Fans believe Saitama and Garou might come face-to-face in One Punch Man Chapter 147, but it seems Yusuke Murata will not bring Saitama in the upcoming chapter to hold the climax.

One Punch Man Chapter 147 spoilers and leaks will be out within few days before the release date that is not confirmed yet. The spoiler will be updated when the verified leaks are translated into English.

Since the release date of the Japanese manga is not as regular as other manga, we can only predict the date following the last two chapters' release. As the last two chapters were out a month apart, One-Punch Man Chapter 147 could be released on July 1, 2021.

Fans would be happy to learn that One Punch Man Chapter 147 can release early. Blocktoro reports Chapter 147 could be released on June 15.

Fans can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

