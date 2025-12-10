Left Menu

Amit Shah's Powerful Speech Unveils Opposition's Fallacies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Home Minister Amit Shah for his compelling speech in the Lok Sabha, where Shah exposed opposition misrepresentations about the election process. Shah criticized the opposition for their stance on election reforms, attributing Congress' electoral losses to poor leadership rather than electronic voting machines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:22 IST
Amit Shah's Powerful Speech Unveils Opposition's Fallacies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Home Minister Amit Shah's compelling speech in Lok Sabha, emphasizing its decisive exposure of opposition's misrepresentations about India's electoral process.

The Prime Minister hailed Shah's 90-minute discourse as "outstanding," appreciating its factual insights on democracy's robustness and opposition's misinformation.

During a debate on election reforms, Shah fiercely criticized the opposition, highlighting their inability to win elections without "corrupt practices" and attributing Congress' continued electoral defeats to its leadership failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025