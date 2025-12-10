Amit Shah's Powerful Speech Unveils Opposition's Fallacies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Home Minister Amit Shah's compelling speech in Lok Sabha, emphasizing its decisive exposure of opposition's misrepresentations about India's electoral process.

The Prime Minister hailed Shah's 90-minute discourse as "outstanding," appreciating its factual insights on democracy's robustness and opposition's misinformation.

During a debate on election reforms, Shah fiercely criticized the opposition, highlighting their inability to win elections without "corrupt practices" and attributing Congress' continued electoral defeats to its leadership failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)