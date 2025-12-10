Amit Shah's Powerful Speech Unveils Opposition's Fallacies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Home Minister Amit Shah for his compelling speech in the Lok Sabha, where Shah exposed opposition misrepresentations about the election process. Shah criticized the opposition for their stance on election reforms, attributing Congress' electoral losses to poor leadership rather than electronic voting machines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Home Minister Amit Shah's compelling speech in Lok Sabha, emphasizing its decisive exposure of opposition's misrepresentations about India's electoral process.
The Prime Minister hailed Shah's 90-minute discourse as "outstanding," appreciating its factual insights on democracy's robustness and opposition's misinformation.
During a debate on election reforms, Shah fiercely criticized the opposition, highlighting their inability to win elections without "corrupt practices" and attributing Congress' continued electoral defeats to its leadership failings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diary Controversy: Nehru's Alleged Mosque Plans Disputed by Congress
Congress Takes Aim at BJP over Vande Mataram Debate
Manickam Tagore Refutes Amit Shah's 'Vote Chori' Claims on 1946 Congress Leadership
Honduras Congress Rejects Presidential Election Results Amidst Controversy
Leadership Crisis Brews: Odisha Congress Leader Challenges State Chief